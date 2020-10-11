Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are one of the most loved couples of the Television industry. Their social media posts scream about their love and affection for each other. They always set couple goals and fans are just in awe of these two. Well, 2020 is proving to be a great year of many and Anita and Rohit are one of them.

Anita announced her pregnancy on Saturday. The actress and her husband, businessman Rohit Reddy, posted an Instagram video to make the announcement. As always their post was something to look forward to and fans went crazy after this announcement was made.

In the video, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy relive their love story, with shots that include moments of their engagement and the exchange of wedding vows. Rohit is seen kissing Anita’s baby bump at one point.

“Love you @rohitreddygoa #gettingreadyforreddy,” Anita captioned the post.

Congratulatory wishes have been pouring in after Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy made the announcement.

“Wow…wow… congratulations. This is awesome, ” actor Karanvir Singh Bohra commented.

“This is such a beautiful news. Congratulations Anita and wishes for your soulmate. Enjoy this awesome journey of becoming momma,” actress Supriya Shukla commented.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy tied the knot in Goa on October 18, 2013.

