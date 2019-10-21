Karan Wahi: “Lara Dutta’s Presence During The Shoot Always Keeps Me On My Toes”

Actor Karan Wahi is having fun shooting with former Miss Universe Lara Dutta. He says she is “super-talented”.

“I think Lara Dutta is a super talented beauty-with-brains kind of an actress. It is so much fun shooting with her. She is very easygoing and especially with her around, I am always on my toes,” he said.

The two will feature in Hotstar’s upcoming original.

“I am very excited about the project. Considering that Hotstar is the go-to platform for premium content, I think I am fortunate to have the chance to go digital with this project. Although I can’t reveal the details, I can assure the viewers, that it’s very different from what I have done before,” said the actor, known for his work in TV shows like “Remix” and “Dill Mill Gayye”.

From film front, Lara Dutta was last seen on big screens in Chakri Toleti’s directional venture Welcome To New York. Apart from Lara, the film also has Karan Johar, Reitesh Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati, Boman Irani among others.

