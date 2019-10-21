Ala Vaikunthapurramloo: Teaser Of Party Track Ramuloo Ramulaa Featuring Allu Arjun To Be Out Tomorrow

Since yesterday evening after Allu Arjun’s announcement about the new track titled Ramuloo Ramulaa’s teaser from his upcoming film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, the #RamulooRamulaa has been trending all over Twitter all thanks to his fans.

The Stylish Star’s fans have been eagerly waiting for the teaser of Ramuloo Ramulaa which was supposed to hit the Internet today at 4:05 pm but following some unknown reason the makers have pushed the teaser release date by a day.

As the makers this afternoon tweeted, “We strive to give you our best and at times, delays are unavoidable. We know that you’ve been waiting for the song #RamulooRamulaa, kindly wait for a day more. The song promo will be out at

04:05PM, tomorrow”

Talking about Ramuloo Ramulaa, the music for the dance track is been composed by S.Thaman and it will have Allu Arjun showcasing his stylish moves at an office party backdrop.

It was last week when promotional track Samajavaragamana shattered records by becoming the first Telugu song to garner 700K plus likes on youtube with over 45 Million views.

Talking about Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, the action drama venture also stars Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Murli Sharma along with others.

The Allu Arjun starrer is been helmed by Trivikram Srinivas and it is been produced under Geetha Arta and Haarika & Hassine Creations.

The film is slated to release on 12th January 2020 on occasion of Makar Sankranthi.

