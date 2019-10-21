Is Hardik Pandya Dating Aly Goni’s Ex-Girlfriend Natasa Stankovic? FIND OUT

Apart from his cricket fanbase, Hardik Pandya has a Bollywood and TV fanbase too. He has become a known face ever since he appeared on Koffee With Karan. He said a few lame things and became one of the most controversial guest in the history of the show. Not just that, BCCI banned Hardik and KL Rahul from the cricket tournaments too. They had to apologize and pay the fine and then went onto play further.

Hardik has a history of dating Bollywood divas too. From Elli AvrRam to Urvashi Rautela, his name has been attached to a few actresses in the industry. The current addition to the lot is Natasa Stankovic. Yes, you read it right! She is currently seen in Nach Baliye 9 opposite her ex-Boyfriend Aly Goni. Their back to back hit performances has made them audiences favourite in no time.

A source close to Spotboye has revealed that Natasa recently met his family. He just didn’t introduce her to the cousins but to his parents as well. She received a very warm welcome on their first meeting. Their meeting was kept under the wraps but Hardik’s family liked Natasa and were happy with his choice of girl.

Lately, the alleged couple has been hanging out quite a lot with each other. Natasa rose to fame after she appeared in Badshah’s hit song ‘DJ Wale Babu’.

Natasa recently penned a heartfelt note for the cricketer on his birthday and wrote, “To my best friend, the strongest and the most beautiful soul. This year has been a roller coaster ride for you. Many great things happen and some were not that great but definitely have made you stronger.”

She further added “You have been such an inspiration for all of us and I couldn’t be more proud of you for everything you have done for yourself and people around you, for everything you have gone through and still decided to stand tall and get out of it like a winner. Keep shining, smiling and getting stronger. You are on the right track. Stay focused. I’ll always have your back. Happy bday HP 🤴🏽❤️ God bless you @hardikpandya93 #happyface”

Hardik meanwhile is still recovering from his back surgery and recently celebrated his 26th birthday.

