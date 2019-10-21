Golmaal is one of the biggest comedy franchises of Bollywood as all the 4 films so far have proved to be huge successes. The last film of the franchise Golmaal Again starring Ajay Devgn, Parineet Chopra, in fact, stands as the highest-grossing comedy film of All Time with a business of 205.72 crores.

The Rohit Shetty directed comedy film starring Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra and team released on Diwali 2017. As the film completes 2 years today, the star cast including Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Kunal Kemmu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor & Shreyas Talpade indulged in an online banter.

Ajay Devgn Along With His Golmaal Team Indulge In A Hilarious Twitter Banter & It Will Make You LOL
It all started when Ajay tweeted, “Kisne mujhe firse ungli dikhayi? 2 saal hogaye fir bhi tumlog nahi seekhe #2YearsOfGolmaalAgain@TusshKapoor @ArshadWarsi @shreyastalpade1 @kunalkemmu @ParineetiChopra #RohitShetty #Tabu”

Arshad Warsi joined and wrote, “It wasn’t me, but iska matlab yeh nahi ki mai tujhse darta hu, Gopu!”

Shreyas Talpade also entered the Golmaal fun and told Ajay, “Bhaaaa, aap in lo-lo-logon pe time wassste mat karo! 2 sssal kya, yeh log kabhi nahin ssssudhrengay. “

Tusshar in his own typical Golmaal way wrote, “Ee aaya oo, eeye do aaa”

Here’s what Kunal Kemmu said, “Harr sawaal ka jawaab nahi hota,
Harr chooha Jerry aur har billa Tom nahi hota,
Aur Harr baar ungli karne wala main nahi hota yaar!! “

Parineeti concluded the convo on a hilarious note as her tweet read as, “Kuch bhi bolo, but 2 saal pehle tum sabko daraya toh maine hi tha!!”

Well, that brings so many memories back and we can’t wait for Golmaal 5 now. Rohit and team, are you reading?

