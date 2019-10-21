Golmaal is one of the biggest comedy franchises of Bollywood as all the 4 films so far have proved to be huge successes. The last film of the franchise Golmaal Again starring Ajay Devgn, Parineet Chopra, in fact, stands as the highest-grossing comedy film of All Time with a business of 205.72 crores.

The Rohit Shetty directed comedy film starring Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra and team released on Diwali 2017. As the film completes 2 years today, the star cast including Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Kunal Kemmu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor & Shreyas Talpade indulged in an online banter.

It all started when Ajay tweeted, “Kisne mujhe firse ungli dikhayi? 2 saal hogaye fir bhi tumlog nahi seekhe #2YearsOfGolmaalAgain@TusshKapoor @ArshadWarsi @shreyastalpade1 @kunalkemmu @ParineetiChopra #RohitShetty #Tabu”

Arshad Warsi joined and wrote, “It wasn’t me, but iska matlab yeh nahi ki mai tujhse darta hu, Gopu!”

It wasn’t me, but iska matlab yeh nahi ki mai tujhse darta hu, Gopu!#2YearsOfGolmaalAgain https://t.co/pGdcRHs4s1 — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) October 20, 2019

Shreyas Talpade also entered the Golmaal fun and told Ajay, “Bhaaaa, aap in lo-lo-logon pe time wassste mat karo! 2 sssal kya, yeh log kabhi nahin ssssudhrengay. “

Tusshar in his own typical Golmaal way wrote, “Ee aaya oo, eeye do aaa”

Here’s what Kunal Kemmu said, “Harr sawaal ka jawaab nahi hota,

Harr chooha Jerry aur har billa Tom nahi hota,

Aur Harr baar ungli karne wala main nahi hota yaar!! “

Harr sawaal ka jawaab nahi hota,

Harr chooha Jerry aur har billa Tom nahi hota,

Aur Harr baar ungli karne wala main nahi hota yaar!! #2YearsOfGolmaalAgain https://t.co/SljO02Pkww — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) October 20, 2019

Parineeti concluded the convo on a hilarious note as her tweet read as, “Kuch bhi bolo, but 2 saal pehle tum sabko daraya toh maine hi tha!!”

Kuch bhi bolo, but 2 saal pehle tum sabko daraya toh maine hi tha!!#2YearsOfGolmaalAgain https://t.co/ki2oDiHM4G — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) October 20, 2019

Well, that brings so many memories back and we can’t wait for Golmaal 5 now. Rohit and team, are you reading?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!