Yo Yo Honey Singh Rocks The Stage At A Diwali Concert In Bangkok

Music Sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh is applauded across the globe for his rap music, the singer performed at a Diwali concert in Bangkok. To fans excitement, the singer also tapped few steps of Bhangra sharing a glimpse of desi moves to his fans in the city.

Taking to his social media handle Honey Singh shared, “SOUND CHECK DIWALI CONCERT BANGKOK”

Yo Yo Honey Singh also sang one of his famous songs like Blue eyes, Angreji Beat, Makhna amongst many more and Fans couldn’t stop their excitement and were all singing along with the rapper.

Recently, the singer also won an award at IIFA for the title ‘Best Music Direction’ for his commendable music direction on the yesteryear release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Not only this, but the musical maestro also garnered immense appreciation for recreating the classic hit song ‘Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha’ which crossed millions of views within few hours of its release.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Recently Yo Yo Honey Singh was mobbed by his fans in Hong Kong as he sang his hit song Chaar Botal Vodka… Yo Yo Honey Singh also had shared a video along with his fans.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has had a very successful 2018 with his super-hit songs Urvashi, Makhna and the well-received Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety album that took over the nation in no time. This year, the supremely talented singer-rapper has given us amazing songs in Khadke Galaasy and his rendition of Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha which have become the party-anthems of the nation. We are indeed looking forward to his upcoming tracks and excited to see what he has in store for us.

Hearing about Yo Yo Honey Singh’s future projects fans have just gotten more excited and are now eagerly waiting for the above-mentioned songs to release.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!