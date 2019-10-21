Looking For A Gorgeous Haldi Dress? Bhumi Pednekar’s Yellow Kurti Could Just Do Wonders

While other things can be taken care off easily, choosing the perfect outfit for each of the wedding ceremonies can be a task. But dont worry because we have found you a gorgeous ethnic Kurti worn by Saandh Ki Aankh actress Bhumi Pednekar that you can definitely rock on the day of your haldi.

Yes, you have arrived at the right place and Bhumi Pednekar’s recent outfit is your rescue to the problem. Bhumi has always been the best when it comes to fashion and the way she experiments with her clothes is worth a million praises. Be it a red carpet look or traditional wear, Bhumi manages to look elegant in everything.

Hence, her yellow coloured Kurti is just the outfit for you. Looking as the vogue trend of wearing yellow on the day of haldi, this dress, worn by Bhumi, is both elegant and comfortable. Bhumi wore a mid-length Kurti with matching shararas. The Kurti had gold work on the bottom that added grace to the outfit. The shararas too were quite an interesting piece as they had ruffles starting from the thighs.

Talking about the jewellery, Bhumi chose to wear a golden mang tika and golden bangles in one hand. The mang tika was a really good addition to the outfit as it made it look apart from the basics. For her makeup, Bhumi chose nude shades. She wore a light nude lipstick, eyeliner, kohl and a dewy base.





The good part about Bhumi’s makeup was that it was super breezy. While many would choose a highlighted look, Bhumi went for a matte look. This makeup would surely suit a day time event such as haldi.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh will hit the theatres on October 25. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu in key role. The film is based on the story of two sharpshooters – Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar and their journey to the Olympics.

