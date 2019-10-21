Hero: Vijay Deverakonda To Resume The Shoot Of His Action Drama Venture From Next Month

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda is without a doubt one of the most sought out actors. The Arjun Reddy star who is currently busy shooting for the final portions of Kranti Madhav’s directorial World Famous Lover will soon be wrapping up the film by end of this month and will resume with his next, Hero.

As per a report from greatandhra.com, after wrapping up World Famous Lover, the young actor will focus completely on Hero which is an action drama venture. Vijay in the film plays the role of a biker, following which the actor will be shooting for some breathtaking bike sequences in his upcoming schedule.

Hero is directed by Anand Annamalai and it is produced under Mythri Movie Makers.

The Vijay starrer will hit big screens in all four South Indian languages i.e Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada.

Apart from World Famous Lover and Hero, Vijay also has yet another big film in his kitty in form of Fighter, the film will be helmed by Puri Jagannadh.

The Arjun Reddy star was last seen on big screen opposite actress Rahmika Mandanna in filmmaker Bharat Kamma’s directorial venture Dear Comrade.

The film despite receiving great opening failed to impress the audience and thus didn’t have that great run at box office.

