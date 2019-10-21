Ranveer Singh, Gully Boy & IncInk Get A Special Feature In The New York Times

Ranveer Singh created a huge stir with the Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy which also starred Alia Bhatt. Giving the underdog story the centre stage, Gully Boy become an instant trend and the film is also India’s official selection to the Oscars this year. Now, American newspaper The New York Times has done a special feature on Ranveer, Gully Boy and his music label IncInk.

Acknowledging Ranveer’s efforts to bring the underdog under the spotlight and giving them the space to grow, The New York Times appreciated his move in introducing a label that gives rappers a place to pursue their art.

In an interview with The New York Times, Ranveer went back to the roots where he was introduced to the rap culture with Tupac in 1995. “Although the themes were very mature for me at the time, I feel like I still, even at that age could recognize that there was something very authentic in the expression,” he said.

Ranveer spoke how IncInk is his way of giving back to the rappers and the community. He said, “The one thing I love the most about the label is the fact that it’s no strings attached,” he told The NYT. “It’s no pressure. It’s just creating freely. It’s unbound.”

Further while talking about hoe amazing it feels to be where he is, he added “The place that I find myself in today is far beyond my wildest imagination… I have this desire to give back, and this is my way of empowering a talent that I recognize, that I think is extremely special,” he added.

The feature recognized the effort of the whole team in bringing the change in India’s perseverance towards the rap culture. The film is the entrant at the prestigious Oscars and the fans right now are wishing that the honour comes home.

