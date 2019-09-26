Gully Boy At Oscars 2020: Zoya Akhtar Is Overwhelmed With Industry’s Support!

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is overwhelmed with the kind of support that the Bollywood has extended to her film, Gully Boy, ever since it was announced as India’s official entry at the Oscars.

“It is overwhelming when you see such positivity from your industry and fraternity. There has been a lot of support and we are just very happy. I am very grateful for this chance,” Zoya said, adding that many Bollywood actors and filmmakers have been congratulating the film’s team over the past few days.

Zoya further said, “I am very happy for myself, for my production team and my crew. Let’s see what happens. Now, the work starts.”

Zoya has another reason to celebrate with popular Netflix series “Lust Stories“,getting nominated for the 2019 International Emmys. For those living under the rock, Zoya was a co-director for the series with three others.

An excited Zoya chirps, “It’s been a very good year. Over the past year, ‘Lust Stories’, even ‘Made In Heaven’ and ‘Gully Boy‘, have been well received by the audience. So, it’s been a positive year and I am very excited.”

Talking about her upcoming projects, Zoya said, “We are working on season 2 of ‘Made In Heaven’. After that, we are making another show. Apart from that, Reema (Kagti) and I are scripting my film, and her (Reema Kagti) film. We are also doing a docu-series so, (her production company) Tiger Baby Films is in full swing right now.” Zoya was interacting with the media at and event in the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in Mumbai.

