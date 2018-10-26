Arjun Reddy Remake: Title Of Shahid Kapoor & Kiara Advani Starrer Finally REVEALED!

Shahid Kapoor started the year with a bang with Padmaavat. Even though, his next release Batti Gul Meter Chalu didn’t work well at the box office, he was praised for his performance. The actor after a paternity break following the birth of his son Zain on September 5, is back to work with the Hindi remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy.

Recently, the actor started working on the remake of Sandeep Vanga’s Telugu hit Arjun Reddy from October 21 in Mumbai. It also stars Kiara Advani as the leading lady. Now as per reports, the film is titled as Kabir Singh. The title has been fixed considering the appeal across pan-India audience; also the movie is based in Mumbai and Delhi.

In a report by Mumbai Mirror, the film’s spokesperson confirmed the news stating, “The protagonist is a Punjabi like Shahid who is best suited for the part because he emulates both power and vulnerability,” adding that Sandeep had zeroed in the title while scripting the movie. “Shahid, who is known for getting under the skin of a character, has been prepping since the last two months, having grown his hair and beard. He will be in this look for a while now,”adds report.

The film showcases four phases of the protagonist’s life, beginning as a collegian and turning into a professional, followed by a phase of self-destruction and then reformation.

Actress Kiara Advani, who recently featured with Shahid in the recreated version of Prabhudheva’s Urvashi, is expected to join the cast in the first week of November. The team will move to Delhi in December-January.