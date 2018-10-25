Baazar Movie Review Quicker: Yes, It Took 31 Years But Bollywood Finally Gets Its Wall Street!

Baazar Movie Review Quicker: Starring Saif Ali Khan as the business shark Shakun Khotari, the movie starts with Rizwan Ahmed narrating his rags-to-riches story and how he lost everything in stepping up the ladder of life.

Going back in time for six months, we’ll see how Rizwan is a simple man from Allahabad (Now Prayagraj) aspiring to make it big. As every other person, he wants to fly to Mumbai to complete his dreams. After an on-your-face plugin of Paytm ad, he arrives Mumbai introducing us to his god Shakun Khotari.

After a very engrossing interview, Rizwan gets a job but with a task he has to finish in 2 days. On the other hand we see Shakun Khotari doing his business until their ways meet. The first half majorly builds up the base of the characters of Shakun and Rizwan and it’s pretty successful in doing that.

Apart from the Guru-Disciple angle, there are no major inspirations from Oliver Stone’s Wall Street. Yes, there’s a strong reference from Leonardo DiCaprio’s Wolf Of Wall Street but it’s well done. Saif Ali Khan is outstanding! This is a tailor made role for him and he justifies every frame. Rohan Mehra makes a highly impressive debut & delivers a good performance. Radhika Apte has a very limited screen presence but is as usual good, though we’ve seen better of her.

Baazaar launches Rohan Mehra, son of late actor Vinod Mehra. It revolves around the backdrop of stock market, and also features Chitrangada Singh and Radhika Apte.

The film is directed by Gauravv K. Chawla, written by Nikkhil Advani, Aseem Arora and Parveez Sheikh. The film also stars debutante Rohan Mehra, Chitrangada Singh and Radhika Apte.

The film is scheduled for release on October 26th. Stick to this space for the detailed review.