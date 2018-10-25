Badhaai Ho Crosses AndhaDhun At The Box Office: Khushi Ke Aansoon For Ayushmann Khurrana!

Badhaai Ho Box Office: Year 2018 is proving to be phenomenal for Bollywood, as most of the mid-budget movies have performed beyond expectations. More than Superstar gimmicks, the content factor attracted the cine-goers.

Movies like Raazi, Hichki, Stree and Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran to name few, which boasted of freshly approached concepts did wonders at box office. Even recently released AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho, are performing exceptionally well and competing healthily.

Badhaai Ho upon its release, opened with rave reviews and positive word-of-mouth. Since then it is witnessing one of the best trending amongst the audiences for Bollywood movies, in the recent time. After opening with an impressive figure of 7.29 crores, the movie further consolidated its hold over weekend and weekdays. At the end of the first week, it posted a grand total of 61.85 crores. In a meanwhile, the movie has crossed another successful outing, AndhaDhun in terms of collection. AndhaDhun which is still attracting the footfalls in theatres has raked 58 crores till now. Also, the actor Ayushmann Khurrana is having a gala time as being cast in both Superhits, AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho. After achieving these milestones, Badhaai Ho has also successfully entered the list of most profitable films of 2018 leaving behind the major biggies in it.

Badhaai Ho is a film about a young man whose mother becomes pregnant and showcases the family dealing with this awkward situation in the society. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in lead roles. The movie released on 19th October 2018.

As per the current pace, Badhaai Ho is looking forward to surpass many other box office successes of the year.