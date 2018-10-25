Ajay Devgn’s much anticipated comic film, Total Dhamaal has been pushed to 22nd February 2019 as the post production of the film is taking longer than expected. The film, which is the third instalment of the Dhamaal franchise rides on an impressive ensemble cast comprising of Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi to name a few. Total Dhamaal is one of its kind adventure comedy, and the visual effects to recreate the jungle adventure sequences is taking a lot of time.

The film was initially slated to hit the big screen on 7th December 2018, however just some-days back the makers at a meeting took the call of postponing the film by a couple of months as they didn’t want to compromise on the scale of the film, which is said to be humongous. The delay in release date of Total Dhamaal also means that Ajay Devgn’s romantic comedy, De De Pyaar De, which was slated to release on 22nd February 2019 has been pushed further. An official announcement on the release date of De De Pyaar De is made by Ajay Devgn and now it will be releasing on April 26, 2019. Breaking News: Ajay Devgn’s Total Dhamaal Gets Postponed To February 2019, De De Pyaar De Gets Pushed Further!

Total Dhamaal stands a solid potential to do well at the Box-Office given the fact that it is a family comedy film and over the years Ajay Devgn has become a brand in this genre, especially in Gujarat, by associating himself with comic capers like Golmaal Franchise, All The Best, Bol Bachchan, Son Of Sardaar to name a few. Though Dhamaal as a franchise isn’t as big as Golmaal or Housefull, Ajay Devgn’s inclusion in the cast has definitely made it a lot bigger than what it was.

The delay in Total Dhamaal has proved to be a blessing in disguise for team 2.0, who will now get the benefit of a 3-week open window till the release of Zero on 21st December 2018. The much-anticipated science fiction film is the costliest Indian Film made till date and stars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in lead.