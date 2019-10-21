Shah Rukh Khan Jokes Around With PM Narendra Modi & His Witty Sense Of Humour Is Too Good To Miss!

On Sunday, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor attended a meeting held by PM Narendra Modi to think of ways to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The pictures and videos are going viral on the internet ever since.

A new video of SRK goofing around with PM Narendra Modi is too good to miss out. He starts by thanking PM Modi for getting them together on time. He joked around and said because of the film on Mahatma Gandhi, he became friends with Aamir Khan and hugged him too.

Actor @iamsrk says I hugged @aamir_khan, thanks to you PM @narendramodi ji. Witty beginning to his short speech. pic.twitter.com/1zsOO2Dk6k — FreedomOfSpeech (@meshaurya) October 20, 2019

“I truly believe that Gandhiji needs to be reloaded, Gandhiji 2.0 is what we need because the world has changed a lot, it is moving very fast (and you (PM Modi) have digitised all of it too, have opened payment gateways. So now the idea is that the younger generation has to lured into… how do we all come forward and try and entice the youth of this country to understand the same simple things that our parents taughts us.”

On Saturday, Rajkumar Hirani shared a short video, featuring a host of Bollywood names such as Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Shah Rukh Khan. Playing in the background is the hit refrain from his Munna Bhai series: “Bande Mein Tha Dum, Vande Maataram”.

This doesn’t usually happen in Bollywood that all A-list actors come together in Bollywood unless some awards function but PM Modi did it. He got them all together under one roof and on time!

