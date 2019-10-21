Vaani Kapoor Opens Up On Getting Less Acceptance In War: “Felt Bad, Wish It Had Got More Love”

Vaani Kapoor who set the screen ablaze with her appearance in War opened up about her as a person during her latest appearance on Sophie Choudry’s chat show, Work It Up. The gorgeous actress who has worked with handsome actors like Sushant Singh Rajput, Ranveer Singh, and Hrithik Roshan said that she likes the body of the first two.

When asked to choose one between the two co-stars Ranveer & Sushant, Vaani said, “Oh God! Ye comparison” and added “I think both of them must be putting in equal amount of hard work and I feel both have really good bodies.”

During the fun conversation, Vaani also said that she won’t shop for one year if she finds her true love. When Sophie asked, “You’re a shopaholic and I know it. So, if you find true love, you will not shop for one year,”. She answered, “Yeah! I can do this… ‘Itna self-control hai mujh mein’. (I have the self-control to do that).”

Taking the conversation to a serious note, Vaani spoke about her small role in War & said, “I wish it had got more love. It’s an easy-breezy, happy film. I felt bad, but eventually moved on. I am aware of the hits and misses of the industry. I didn’t wish to be pessimistic. I let it be an experience that taught me better. It was the greatest experience of my life, and I have learnt so much.”

Well, we wish Vaani all the luck for her future projects. On the professional front, Vaani will next be seen in Shamshera opposite Ranbir Kapoor. While she was seen alongside Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan in a small but pivotal role in WAR.

