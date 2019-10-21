Hina Khan Teaches You How To Rock A Orange Lehenga This Wedding Season

Hina Khan is certainly our favourite television celebrity when it comes to giving us fashion tips and rocking almost any and every look with a swag like none other! And Hina has proved it yet again when her recent outing in an orange lehenga with a matching blouse and a detailed net dupatta of the same colour.

Hina looked ethereal in the lehenga and the heavily done blouse and a detailed yoke with half sleeves! The outfit had a heavy silver embroidery and Hina completed her look with a matching set of jewellery which comprised of a five beaded maang tikka, a heavy beaded jadau choker which graced her beautiful neck and Hina wore a huge statement ring!

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress had styled her hair poker straight and had golden, silver and bronze eye shadows over smokey eyes and had a flawless makeup with nude lipstick!

Hina became an overnight sensation after her stint in one of India’s most loved reality shows, Bigg Boss season 11 and was also loved for her brief stint in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot, where Hina played the iconic television vamp, Komolika!

Hina also made the country proud when she became the only Indian

Well, Hina’s outfit is certainly the perfect ensemble for you to rock this wedding season and make sure that everyone has their eyes on you when you next walk into a wedding venue for your friends or family!

