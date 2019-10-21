Akshay Kumar & Salman Khan Fans, Anees Bazmee Has One Good & One Bad News For You All

Anees Bazmee is gearing for his next Pagalpanti featuring John Abraham in a comic avatar and the films first look posters were unveiled last week. Apart from this, Anees also has Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the making. With such big projects already in the kitty, Anees has made some revelations about a possible reunion with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar’s much-talked about cameo in the Kartik Aaryan starrer.

Anees was talking with Mumbai Mirror about his upcoming Pagalpanti and pulling off some entertainers without featuring vulgarity or double meaning dialogues for laughter.

And predictably, Anees was questioned if a reunion with Salman Khan for the No Entry sequel was likely to happen, to which he replied, “I have a great equation with Salman (Khan, the film’s leading man) who is simple, honest and down-to-earth; ‘Dil Khan’ who will go all out if he likes you. I met him recently, God willing, we will work together again, very soon.”

While the aforementioned lines will surely cheer up the Sallu fans, Anees has one sad news for all akki fans too. Speaking on the speculations of Akshay’s cameo in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he said, “No, Akshay Kumar doesn’t have a cameo; this is a different film with a different cast. I don’t think anyone can replace Akshay.”

Coming to Anees Bazmee’s upcoming releases, Pagalpanti is slated to release on 8th November 2019 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will release on the 31st July 2020.

