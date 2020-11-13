Diwali 2020 is going to be a little low-key celebration this year because of the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. But nonetheless, Ekta Kapoor’s bash last night was a star-studded affair including attendees like Hina Khan, Mouni Roy and Karan Patel to name a few.

Ekta’s Diwali bash is quite popular in the industry and every year we see Bollywood and television celebrities attending the same.

Ekta Kapoor organised the party at her residence in Mumbai, While the Bachchan’s are not having celebrations this year, it seems the TV queen isn’t leaving any stones unturned to impress her guests at the Diwali party.

The attendees this year are Hina Khan, Karan Patel along with his wife Ankita Bhargav, and Mouni Roy. Shabbir Ahluwalia also joined the celebrations along with wife Kanchi Kaul, Mrunal Thakur, Manish Malhotra, Harleen Sethi, Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy and Mukesh Chhabra.

Take a look at all the pictures here:

A while ago, Abhishek Bachchan during one of the media interactions said, “It’s true. We had a death in the family this year. My sister Shweta’s mother-in-law (Ritu Nanda) passed away. Besides, who hosts parties at a time like this?”

Abhishek further added, “Civilization is going through the worst crisis ever. We all need to be as careful as possible. Observing the utmost social distance is the only option we have. And that too is not a guarantee against infection. Diwali parties and other social occasions are for now a distant dream.”

Besides the Bachchan’s, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra also throws a lavish Diwali party every year and we see all the A-List celebrities at these parties.

We are definitely going to miss our favourite B-Town celebrity attending these parties and their designer costumes for the same.

What are your thoughts on Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party? Tell us in the comments below.

