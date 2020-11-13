Sidharth Shukla is indeed an internet sensation in India. From his city spottings to Instagram pictures and videos, the Bigg Boss 13 winner makes sure to be in the limelight. Lately, his fan-meeting video is going viral on the internet, leaving his fans across the globe impressed.

In the video, the fan is crying and consoling her, Sidharth says, “Mat Ro Meri Jaan’. Isn’t he so cute?

Take a look at the video here:

A user reacted on the video and commented, “Sid is Sweet Heart ❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥”. Another user reacted and commented, “Ohhhhhh he is really awesome yaaar😍😍😍❤️😘😘”.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla was in Chandigarh recently with Shehnaaz Gill. Yes, recently, “SidNaaz Craze” trended on Twitter as fans went gushing over a viral video of the two leaving their hotel and stepping into a car for the airport. Sidharth and Shehnaaz returned to Mumbai on Tuesday from a trip to Punjab.

Fans of the two stars shared the video and photographs while showering love on the screen couple.

“Sidharth aur shehnaaz kapdon se leke chapal tak color coordinated hain. Ye dono full planning se gaye the aur full planning se wapis aaye hai. (clothes to shoes, everything Sidharth and Shehnaaz wear is colour coordinated. Their trip was fully planned). SidNaaz Craze,” tweeted a fan.

“Welcome back @sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill! Hope u enjoyed ur stay in punjab… We loved all the posts u shared! You made millions of fans happy including the lucky ones who got to meet u! You saw the Sid & Sana’s real Craze and the even bigger SidNaaz Craze! Praying for more,” shared another fan.

“HE OPENED THE DOOR FOR HER!! THEY WENT BACK IN THE SAME CAR KYUKI “GHAR” JO JAA RAHE HAIN “APNE GHAR”. SidNaaz Craze #SidNaaz,” wrote a user pointing out how Sidharth opened the car’s door for Shehnaaz and even shut it after she sat inside.

“We had never thought we will see this kind of pictures of SidNaaz together after BB. Everytime they give us more than expected…

Did y’all like Sidharth Shukla’s fan video? Tell us in the comments below.

