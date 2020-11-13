Diwali is tomorrow and we are all getting ready to celebrate it by cleaning and decorating our houses and keeping some stunning ensembles ready for the day. While we are prepping here, seems like Bigg Boss 14’sNikki Tamboli can be our go-to person for fashion and style tips for the season.

The BB 14 powerpack contestant has created a benchmark for fashion as can be regarded as the new Bigg Boss fashion police. With Diwali just a day away let’s take a look at some of Nikki’s glamourous Indian styles that we would love to don tomorrow.

An Indian dressed up in traditional attire on the festival of lights make the day even more special and is a treat for the eyes. Nikki Tamboli is a trendsetter and is sure to light up your Diwali with the traditional styles. Here are the top 5 ethnic looks of Nikki that will wow you. Check it out!

Whoever said a dupatta needs to be the same colour as you ghagra or salwar! Nikki Tamboli slays in a yellow pleated style dhoti ghagra (skirt) and yellow top with aqua-blue motifs designs. She pairs the ensemble with a transparent dupatta similar to the design and colour of the motif design. And we love it!

A vision in white is what this Bigg Boss 14 contestant is in this transparent white saree. Not taking away the spotlight from the look, the actress kept her look simple with a tiny black bindi, a beach-wave hairstyle and simple makeup.

The third look of Nikki Tamboli that we loved feature the BB 14 contestant in a spaghetti strap orange kurta with silver floral work. She pairs the top with printed salwar and chandelier jhumka earring.

This peach lengha is sure to wow everyone on Diwali. The transparent part of the blouse that extends till about the shin (along with the heavy border) makes it the perfect outfit to wear this festive season.

Our last pick from Nikki Tamboli’s ethnic fashion is the one we love the best. Yes, we kept the best for the last. This look consists of a ruffled black blouse and a multi-coloured, symmetric print floral lengha. The colours on the flowers and leaves look absolutely alive against the black background. She styled the look with a colourful chocker neckpiece and simple makeup.

Nikki Tamboli, with her style statements, has given major fashion goals to BB14 viewers. Besides being a top player, he fashion sense is another reason why we love watching her in the reality show.

Which look of hers did you love the best? Let us know in the comments.

