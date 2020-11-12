Actress Juhi Chawla has shared her disappointment over the rising plastic pollution owing to the ongoing Covid pandemic.

“Before anything else the CO2 and suffocation might get me ..!!!!! and What about all the plastic pollution?,” she shared on Twitter along with a picture of herself from the plane.

In the image, she is seen wearing a face shield and mask.

Juhi recently shared a powerful post about nature and humans on Twitter. She posted a picture that read: “Humans wrapped the nature in plastic, nature hit back by wrapping humans in plastic.”

Many found Juhi’s post “apt”.

One user wrote: “There has to be an affordable alternative to plastic, then only things will change.”

The actor was last seen in the film “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga”, which features Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. It narrates the story of a closet lesbian, Sweety Chaudhary and her attempts to come out to her conservative and traditional family.

Previously, actress-environmentalist Juhi Chawla received a bag full of veggies packed in plastic and said that the “educated” people are creating the biggest mess on the planet.

Juhi Chawla took to Twitter, where she shared a photograph of three cartons of vegetables packed in plastic.

“And this is how my veggies come home-delivered … drowned in plastic ..!!!!!… The ‘ Educated ‘ people creating the biggest mess on the planet ..!!! Don’t know whether to laugh or cry!” Juhi Chawla captioned the image.

In May, the actress came forward to help farmers during the ongoing lockdown.

She has family farmland on the outskirts of Mumbai, where a team of experts practice organic farming. Juhi has now opened it for landless farmers to grow rice this season.

A woman of more actions than words, Juhi has been relentlessly promoting the cause & often plants trees on the birthdays of her family, friends & her peers from the industry as a token of love.

