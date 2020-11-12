There was a lot of trouble in Deepika Padukone’s paradise a few weeks ago. It all started after the Narcotics Control Bureau summoned her. Although she got a clean chit but the actresses’ ex-manager, Karishma Prakash fell in trouble. After a lot of investigation, Prakash filed an anticipatory bail application before the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court.

Advertisement

Now, the latest update, in this case, is that Karishma’s anticipatory bail plea has been adjourned to November 23. The NCB, which began probing an alleged nexus between drug peddlers and Bollywood following actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide had questioned Prakash in September and again summoned her for questioning last month. Continue reading further for more updates.

Advertisement

According to reports in Spotboye, Deepika Padukone’s ex-manager Karishma Prakash’s bail plea has been adjourned. Confirming the same, ANI tweeted, “Anticipatory bail plea of Karishma Prakash, former manager of actor Deepika Padukone adjourned to November 23 by Special NDPS court.”

Karishma Prakash, who has been booked for procurement and possession of banned drugs, has been appearing before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) since last week for questioning. On Tuesday, she was called in at the agency’s South Mumbai office for another round of questioning.

A few days ago, Karishma’s house was raided, and the NCB allegedly seized some contraband substances from her residence. Karishma has been under the NCB radar in connection with a case related to the alleged drug abuse by Bollywood celebrities. As per media reports, the NCB had earlier stated to the court that they would not take any “coercive” action such as an arrest against her. The special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande reportedly said that Karishma has to be present before the NCB for questioning.

It is being said that NCB had summoned Karishma Prakash on October 28 after the agency allegedly made a seizure 1.7 gm of hashish and three bottles of CBD oil during its search at her home. The Narcotics Control Bureau had stated that Karishma’s name came up during the questioning of a drug, peddler post his arrest.

Must Read: Ludo Twitter Review: Netizens Blown Away With Terrific Story Ft. Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao & Others

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube