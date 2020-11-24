Salman Khan has always been a lover of Marathi films and since a long time, he has shown interest in trying his hands in the industry. We saw him promoting films like De Dhakka. In fact, he even made a special appearance in Riteish Deshmukh’s Lai Bhaari.

Advertisement

As of now, Salman is fulfilling his dream by doing Hindi remake of Marathi hit, Mulshi Pattern with his friend and director, Mahesh Manjrekar. It was back in 2018, just after Mulshi Pattern’s release, when the news was broke that Salman has bought the remake rights. But do you know, this isn’t Bhaijaan’s first attempt of remaking Marathi film?

Advertisement

Yes, Salman Khan had not one but two remakes in mind which eventually got shelved. Interestingly, both were originally directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The first and the most discussed one was Bharat Jadhav starrer Shikshanachya Aaicha Gho. The 54-year-old star was so much in awe of the film that he immediately discussed the script with Manjrekar and everything was set. Another film was Mi Shivajiraje Bhosle Boltoy.

Both aforementioned films have been amongst the most commercially successful Marathi films of all time and Salman Khan was very positive to officially adopt them in Hindi. Then what went wrong that led to the shelving of the projects? Let’s take a look.

Back in 2015, Salman had opened up on both the remakes. For Shikshanachya Aaicha Gho, he needed Govinda to step into the shoes of Bharat Jadhav, which didn’t happen. While talking to Hindustan Times, he said, “Our education system has changed (the story of the film revolves around the plight of the Indian education system). Also, Govinda took the longest time [to decide] because he didn’t want to do it, but we were trying to convince him. Initially, I only wanted him to do the film. But then, the education system underwent a transformation of sorts as well. So then, there was no point in making the film.”

Speaking of Mi Shivajiraje Bhosle Boltoy, he said, “No. We are working on something else now.” Back in 2014, Govinda too had taken a subtle dig at Salman by stating, “You shouldn’t do something your heart doesn’t like… people don’t expect an art film from us (Salman and him). I kept requesting Salman to understand what I’m trying to say… but he does and says what he wants to.”

Must Read: Bhoot Police: Yami Gautam Shoots In The ‘1942: A Love Story’ Bungalow

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube