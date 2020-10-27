Mirzapur 2: Did You Like Season 2 Of Show Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal & Others? Vote Now!

Mirzapur season 2 finally started streaming on Amazon Prime Video after a long wait. The first season of the show released in 2018 and it took the second season 2 years to finally hit the OTT world. The fans were waiting desperately for Mirzapur 2 and it has been trending on social media for a long time.

Advertisement

As the show released on Prime Video on Oct 23, social media was flooded by memes and jokes. A lot of people shared their views about season 2 and expressed how they were blown away by it. However, there’s another section of netizens who seem to have not liked it as much as they thought. While a large number of viewers have loved the show for its writing, dialogues and its intensity, others haven’t really found it that entertaining.

So we thought of asking you the BIG question directly here. Did you like Mirzapur season 2 or not? If ye or if no, Rate it on the scale of 5 by picking your option in the poll down below.

Polls How Will You Rate Mirzapur 2? 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 Advertisement View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Meanwhile talking about if Kaleen Bhaiya’s importance has changed in season 2 compared to season 1, Pankaj Tripathi exclusively told Koimoi, “You just wait and watch to know what happens. For me, there were my changes in my character. The day I shoot remains to be the most important day for me. I try to give my best, my 100% to whatever I do. Post that, nothing is under my control. I can’t control the conclusion. As an artist, I can put in the efforts while I shoot and I do that. Whatever happens after that is the play of waiting and watch for the result.”

Talking about the excitement around the show, he added, “I was just waiting for the show to reach to the audience so that even I can watch it.”

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates on Mirzapur 2 and other OTT shows both domestic and global.

Must Read: Sejal Shah & Italian Filmmaker Tinto Brass Collaborate For All Ladies Do It’s Hindi Version, Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube