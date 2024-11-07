Hollywood has increasingly embraced LGBTQ+ representation in movies and shows and has come a long way in reflecting a broader societal shift toward inclusivity. From groundbreaking movies like Moonlight to TV shows like Pose, the stories offer diverse perspectives and authentic portrayals of LGBTQ+ experiences. Now, viewers can stream exclusive shows and films about sexuality and relationships as many great dramas of all time feature LGBTQ+ characters, including The Last of Us, Mad Men, Game of Thrones, and Twin Peaks. If you’re looking for more similar dramas, here are the top 8 LGBTQ+ TV shows.

RuPaul’s Drag Race (2009-)

The most prominent reality program of the 21st century is RuPaul’s Drag Race, which has continued its success after sixteen years. Despite the changes in network and technical aspects, the show has remained influential and engaging. The show spawned various popular spin-offs, solidifying its impact on pop culture. Moreover, the show offers a vibrant platform for LGBTQ+ talent to celebrate flamboyance and camp, offering space where new stars can emerge. RuPaul’s Drag Race has earned multiple Emmy nominations, suggesting it’s the best out.

Pose (2018-2021)

Created by Ryan Murphy, Steven Canals, and Brad Falchuk, Pose featured a fresh take on New York City’s ball culture of the late 20th century, allowing Ryan Murphy to highlight LGBTQ+ characters with authenticity and celebration. Unlike many LGBTQ+ narratives focusing on tragedy, Pose highlights the joy and vibrant subculture, making it visually stunning. Moreover, the show garnered praise for its standout performances, notably Bill Porter’s acclaimed work and its ensemble cast, including James Van Der Beek, Evan Peters, Angelica Ross, and Kate Mara.

Queer as Folk (2000-2005)

It was created by Stephen Dunn, Queer as Folk highlights the creative brilliance of Russell T. Davies, known for his impactful work on Doctor Who. Queer as Folk celebrates the positive aspects of intimate relationships and urban life, unlike other LGBTQ+ shows that feature the AIDS crisis and its tragic impact. The realistic portrayal resonated deeply with the viewers, and Queer as Folk helped launch the careers of actors like Aiden Gillen, Charlie Hunnam, and Craig Kelly.

Six Feet Under (2001-2005)

SAlan Ball created six Feet Underand features one of the most compelling LGBTQ+ characters in David Fisher, portrayed by Michael C. Hall. As a gay man running his family’s funeral home, David’s journey of coming out and seeking his family’s acceptance is a poignant and powerful storyline within the show’s acclaimed ensemble. Moreover, Six Feet Under features a rare and uplifting conclusion for David as he finds love with Keith Charles and builds a family through adoption.

Angels in America (2003)

Directed by Mike Nichols, Angels in America revolutionized HBO’s approach to prestige television with its grand-scale production, assembling a star-studded cast and crew for a significant Hollywood-quality miniseries. The show is adapted from Tony Kushner’s acclaimed stage play and explores the AIDS crisis through the lives of activists, politicians, and victims. The show also achieved monumental success at the Primetime Emmy Awards, winning Best Miniseries and earning accolades for Meryl Streep, Al Pacino, Mary-Louise Parker, Jeffrey Wright, and the Best Director and Best Writing.

Orange Is The New Black (2013-2019)

Created by Jenji Kohan, Orange Is The New Black is a landmark series in Netflix’s history following its successful House of Cards debut. The show follows a women’s prison and captivates audiences with its mix of shocking, hilarious, and emotional twists over the seven seasons. Orange Is The New Black has defied easy categorization, prompting the Primetime Emmy Awards to adjust its eligibility to compete in drama categories. While some viewers were disappointed by the finale season’s conclusion, the rich storylines make it a rewarding watch.

It’s A Sin (2021)

Created by Russell T Davies, It’s A Sin is the most fantastic TV show ever about the AIDS crisis as it blends a coming-of-age narrative with the era’s tragic realities. The series not only celebrates LGBTQ+ friendships but also addresses the situation with necessary gravity. It’s A Sin has introduced audiences to emerging talents like David Carlyle, Olly Alexander, and Omari Douglas, while Neil Patrick Harris delivered a poignant performance in the pilot. The show focuses on young characters anavigatingtheir identities amidst a devastating epidemic.

Looking (2014-2016)

Created by Michael Lannan, Looking was a sensitive and heartwarming dramedy that explored the dating lives of three gay men in San Francisco. Uooking offered a slice-of-life portrayal with emotional depth and authenticity. Unlike typical sitcoms, The show featured a standout performance by Jonathan Groff and Murray Bartlett, breaking ground with its intimate LGBTQ+ scenes. Although Looking ended with a well-received film spin-off in 2016, the show remains a notable watch for its realistic depiction of modern relationships.

