Harry Styles’ Golden OUT & It’s A ‘Package’ Deal With All The Charisma Leaving Us Spellbound!

Harry Styles isn’t just a human being but an angel in a human form. Last night, the Watermelon Sugar singer released his new single titled ‘Golden’ and it’s a perfect rom-com video that has come to life.

No, we aren’t kidding. Sharing the good news on his Instagram, Harry captioned it, “GOLDEN. OUT NOW.”

Did y’all notice Harry Styles’ chic yet elegant outfit? We are totally crushing over that colour.

Take a look at Golden video here:

Here are some fan reactions from Harry’s Golden YouTube video:

“Everyone: This is the worst year ever Harry: Sorry but not for us”

“You’re telling me I’m supposed to go back to work after watching this????”

“THE GOLDEN ERA IS ALL I HAVE EVER WANTED”

“harry styles a straight up legend”

“Literally no one: Harry: Lets release golden MV and give them a heart attack.”

“Harry is really doin it to us with the eye contact.”

Haha, we feel you guys!

Back in September, the Watermelon Sugar singer was spotted running with flying hair at the Amalfi coast in Italy and shooting for Golden. Styles was wearing an oversized white shirt which was partly unbuttoned and paired it with faune coloured three-fourth boxers and flaunted his perfect torso underneath it.

Harry’s world tour got postponed again a while ago. Giving an update on the same on his Twitter account, the Watermelon Sugar singer wrote, “I really hope to play the shows as planned for 2021 but will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks and months. I can’t wait to see you all on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

He further added, “Everyone’s health and safety remains our top priority, which is why I, unfortunately, have to postpone all 2020 shows in South America, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand until further notice.”

Nonetheless, Golden compensated for the world tour at the moment for Harry Styles fans. Haha!

