Emilia Clarke Birthday Special: When All The N*dity & Rape Scene In Game Of Thrones Left Her In Tears!

Emilia Clarke is the Khaleesi for many of us. If not that, she’s the mother of dragons – Daenerys Targaryen and everything cool and nice. But the feeling isn’t mutual in her case. She did turn out to be a tremendous actress with her portrayal in Game Of Thrones but it was draining. Remember the rape scene and all the n*dity? That’s what this is all about.

Recently, we revealed to you how the makers asked Jason Momoa to go naked for his s*x scene. The journey hasn’t been easy for Emilia either. She opened up about how the initial days were more draining than she could ever imagine. Clarke once even fell off the horse on her very first day and ended up feeling humiliated in front of the crew members.

Emilia Clarke opened up about the same in an interview with Mentalfloss. She shared, “Yeah, I remember my first day on set. Oh my God, I fell off a f**king horse. Jesus, this is my first job, this is like the first thing I ever did and they stuck me on a horse. In a bamboo field in Belfast, and it’s raining. I was falling off the horse and trying to act still, and I remember just … hanging on for dear life, and I just remember shouting ‘please stop filming!’ And I’m like ‘OK, everything’s going to be fine.’ Turn around and I’m like, ‘oh my God, there’s like the whole crew,’ and I just cried. That was my first day on Game of Thrones.”

Just not that, in another interview with Esquire, Emilia Clarke also shared how it was more of her reaction than Daenerys Targaryen’s most of the time. All the n*dity and the rape sequence left her devastated as she was just in her 20s.

Emilia opened up about the same saying, “Once, I had to take a little time out. I said I needed a cup of tea, had a bit of a cry and was ready for the next scene. In so many of those early moments, you probably saw a lot of Emilia’s pain rather than Daenerys’s pain, because it’s not comfortable, it’s not easy. A film set is an incredibly scary place to be for the first time.”

Well, it must all have been really tough for Emilia Clarke. But all’s well that’s end well and none could have better than her as Daenerys Targaryen in Game Of Thrones!

