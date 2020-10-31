Jim Carrey fans initially loved him in his new role of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Saturday Night Live (SNL). But it seems that eventually, netizens are now not happy with his appearances on the late night sketch comedy series as they feel that he is going a bit over-the-top. This is the reason, Jim has been trending on Twitter since last weekend, where people are expressing their disappointment.

For the unversed, Saturday’s cold open satirized Biden’s recent town hall event and the audience felt that the writers have played too much on Jim Carrey’s loud performance which didn’t even suited the character. As Joe Biden is known to be calm.

Not just that, previously also Jim Carrey played a fly in a sketch that landed on Vice President Mike Pence’s head during the recent vice presidential debate. Carrey’s that appearance also got criticism as people felt that the writing was weak and he over acted. Audiences are now openly appealing the actor on Twitter to tone things down a bit on SNL.

One person took to twitter and wrote, “I think Jim Carrey is hilarious but he’s totally wrong to do Biden.

He’s just doing a version of Fire Marshall Bill. LOL #SaturdayNightLive.” Another user wrote, “Good god #snl you have to dump this Jim Carrey casting dumpster fire. His impression is so disconnected from Biden it’s absolutely painful to watch.” “SNL opening just garbage.Jim Carrey should go back to being Ace Ventura.Jason Sudeikus or Woody Harrelson as Biden and Baldwin as Trump he sucks at that just tiring http://crap.Best thing about SNL is Weekend Update.Period,” expressed the third user. Fourth one added, “It pains me to say this, because I truly love Jim Carrey—but I’m not a fan of his Joe Biden. Jason Sudeikis and Woody Harrelson were much better imo.” Have a look at netizens’ reactions here.

What are your views on Jim Carrey’s performance as Joe Biden in SNL? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates related to the entertainment world.

