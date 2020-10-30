The Mandalorian Season 2 Review (Episode 1): The Quest Begins!

The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 1 Review: It is back! The deadly adventures of Mando aka Din Djarin with The Child (Baby Yoda?) begins today. Check out our spoiler-free review.

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Sasha Banks, Timothy Olyphant

Creator/Writer/Director: Jon Favreau

Episode 1 Name: The Marshal

The Mandalorian Season 2 Review (Episode 1):

It is back! After a year, fans all over the world will get to watch the saga of Mando and The Child. In the last episode of season 1, we saw Mandalorian wins against Moff Gideon ( Giancarlo Esposito). The Armorer identifies The Child (called Baby Yoda by fans) as one of their enemies ages ago. However, no one knows its real identity. Hence, Din Djarin decides to find the baby’s real identity, his planet and species.

Season 2 starts on a kicka** mode. Mandalorian begins his quest to find the baby’s place of belonging and its kind. He will not explore different places in the galaxy for the same. However, before he could help the child reunite with its kind, Din is looking out for something else. He believes whoever he is seeking will help him in his search. But there are challenges everywhere. Amid his journey, he meets the Marshal (played by Timothy Olyphant). Where and how do they meet, what is Timothy’s contribution to Mando’s search mission? Well, you will have to watch the episode as I’m not revealing spoilers at all.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Review (Episode 1): Direction, Music, Performance

Jon Favreau has given us an intriguing first episode. His writing and direction both are top-notch. It was smart of him to bring in Din’s another search to keep the story going on until he achieves what he’s looking for. The episode keeps you hooked and the end shot hints at more deadly challenges Mando and the child will have to face. The episode had its cute and funny moments, all thanks to ‘Baby Yoda’. While we still don’t who what it is officially, he’s our little Yoda! Ludwig Göransson’s music sets up the drama and intensity required for the respective scenes.

Coming to performances, Pedro Pascal is in his best form again. We can’t see his face, but his voice expresses all the emotions clearly enough. That’s why this is such a loved show. Timothy Olyphant plays a vital part in episode one ‘The Marshal’ and his scenes with Pascal are action-packed yet amusing.

Overall, the quest has begun. This is how you build excitement among people to know what’s coming next. Also, it’s sad that we will have to wait for next week to catch up on episode 2.

Till then, THIS IS THE WAY!

