Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: A Look At 10 Most Profitable Films Of His Career

Shah Rukh Khan isn’t just a superstar. He is an emotion. His fans don’t just love him they worship him and the proof is the historic blockbusters he has given over the years.

Not just in India, even in overseas Shah Rukh Khan is a huge force. Both Indians and Non-Indians adore him so much. In fact, Bollywood is synonym to SRK in so many parts of the world.

It’s the birthday of Bollywood’s very own King Khan today. The Badshah has turned 55 and here we bring you a list of most profitable films of his career.

1) Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

DDLJ is one film which made Shah Rukh Khan one of the most popular stars of Bollywood. The 1995 film took his stardom beyond boundaries as it was a huge hit in many countries.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was the directorial debut of Aditya Chopra and also starred Kajol, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal and others.

Budget: 4 crores

Business: 53.50 crores

ROI%: 1237.5%

2) Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

The movie marked the directorial debut of Karan Johar and had Kajol & Rani Mukerji in lead along with Shah Rukh Khan. Released in 1998, the film was a benchmark for many Bollywood romantic films at that time.

The film is still enjoyed by a huge number of fans.

Budget: 10 crores

Business: 47 crores

ROI%: 370%

3) Karan Arjun

The Rakesh Roshan directorial brought two of the biggest superstars of that time, Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan together. Also starring Kajol & Mamta Kulkarni in lead, it was a historic success. Karan Arjun released back in 1995.

Budget: 6 crores

Business: 25.30 crores

ROI%: 321.66%

4) Dil To Pagal Hai

Soon after Dilwale Dulhani Le Jayenge and before Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998, Shah Rukh Khan starred in Yash Chopra’s 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai. The musical romantic film also had Madhuri Dixit & Karisma Kapoor in lead.

Budget: 9 crores

Business: 35 crores

ROI%: 288.88%

5) Chak De India

Chak De India released back in 2007 and has to be one of the iconic films of Shah Rukh Khan’s career. The film was made on a small budget but proved to be a huge hit thanks to the appreciation it received from the audience.

Budget 22 crores

Business: 67.50 crores

ROI%: 206.81 %

6) Pardes

In the same year in which Dil To Pagal Hai released, Shah Rukh Khan gave another memorable film of his career. A film which also proved to be one of his most profitable films. Yes, we are talking about Pardes. Directed by Subhash Ghai, the film also had Mahima Chaudhry in lead.

Budget: 10 crores

Business: 23 crores

ROI%: 130%

7) Yes Boss

In 1997 only, Shah Rukh Khan did a romantic comedy with Juhi Chawla and it proved to be a huge hit. Titled Yes Boss, the film was directed by Aziz Mirza.

Budget: 5 crores

Business: 11.25 crores

Profit: 125%

8) Mohabbatein

In the year 2000, Shah Rukh Khan did a big-budget musical romantic film with YRF. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Uday Chopra among others the film was directed by Aditya Chopra.

Budget: 19 crores

Business: 43 crores

Profit: 126.31%

9) Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Shah Rukh Khan & Aditya Chopra have always given some of the really amazing films together. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi is yet another example. The film released in 2008 and had Shah Rukh Khan playing dual characters. RNBDJ marked the debut of Anushka Sharma in Bollywood.

Budget: 39 crores

Biz: 85.50 crores

Profit: 119.23%

10) Om Shanti Om

Before Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008, Shah Rukh Khan did romantic comedy-drama Om Shanti Om with his friend and filmmaker Farah Khan. The film which marked the debut of Deepika Padukone in Bollywood is still remembered as one of the classics.

Budget: 40 crores

Business: 79.50 crores

Profit: 98.75%

Wishing Shah Rukh Khan a very Happy Birthday and hoping he continues to give memorable films to his fans.

