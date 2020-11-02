Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Gates Are Not Flooded With Fans This Birthday, Courtesy Pandemic – PICS

Every year, fans celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday by visiting outside his Bandra residence Mannat. This is like a ritual that needs to be followed every year. But the actor’s birthday celebrations are going virtual this year after the Badshah urged all his fans to stay at home and not to crowd at his residence. The actor took to Twitter and wrote, “Iss Baar Ka Pyaar, Thoda Door se Yaar.”

Today, we are showing you the pictures of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat and you will be surprised to learn how seriously fans have taken SRK’s instructions.

As seen in the photos, not a single fan is seen standing outside Mannat. Only some cops were seen sitting and patrolling the area. It’s certainly the first time in years that Mannat has witnessed this level of silence on Shah Rukh Khan’s Birthday. This is all because of the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. Have a look at the photos.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans hosted a virtual cake cutting ceremony last night. The ceremony was joined by millions of his fans all over the globe. According to a report published by Mumbai Mirror, Yash Paryani, a member of Shah Rukh’s fan club had said that fans will be cutting cakes at their homes and can join in the celebrations via live streaming. He said, “This year, we need to do everything virtually but ensure the celebrations are still grand, considering it’s a festival for us. Fans will have virtual experience of being at Mannat from Sunday midnight through live streaming.”

The actor himself is not in the country as he is rooting for his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders in UAE with family. It’s quite often when we see Shah Rukh Khan along with his kids Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan in stands supporting and cheering for their team KKR.

Well, what’s your take on Mannat’s deserted pictures on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

