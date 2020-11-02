Legendary Cricketer Kapil Dev Becomes A Victim Of Death Hoax!

Just a few days ago, we came across shocking news about legendary cricketer Kapil Dev suffering a heart attack. It was further learnt that he underwent angioplasty surgery in Delhi. But today morning wasn’t so pleasing one for Paaji’s fans as he became a victim of a death hoax.

Yes, you read that right. On social media, several posts stating the death of the veteran were seen. Even now, such posts are being circulated. One user wrote, “I can’t believe it but that’s life friends. RIP Kapil Dev the only gentleman of the cricket”. And the same text is shared by many, thus leaving everyone confused.

Thanks to former cricketer Madan Lal, who had been a teammate of Kapil Dev, cleared the air on death news. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Speculation on a colleagues health and well being is insensitive and irresponsible. Our friend, Kapil Dev is on the path to recovery and getting better each day. At a time where the family has been through stress owing to his hospitalization, please let us be sensitive.”

Speculation on a colleagues health and well being is insensitive and irresponsible. Our friend, Kapil Dev is on the path to recovery and getting better each day. At a time where the family has been through stress owing to his hospitalization, please let us be sensitive. — Madan Lal (@MadanLal1983) November 2, 2020 Advertisement

We pray for Kapil Dev’s better health!

A few days back, the cricketer was reportedly complaining of chest pain when he was admitted to the facility. Fans poured in ‘get well soon’ wishes for him on social media.

According to ANI, Kapil Dev suffered a minor heart attack but is now said to be in a stable condition. As per the agency, an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed in the middle of the night. They also reported that Dev was admitted to the hospital after he visited the emergency department complaining of chest pain.

Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) President, Ashok Malhotra, while speaking to PTI said Kapil Dev was taken to the hospital after he felt unwell on 22nd October. With the news of Kapil Dev suffering the heart attack breaking, fans of the cricketer have been sending him ‘get well soon’ wishes. Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter and wished Dev a speedy recovery. He tweeted, “Wishing the big-hearted, mighty Kapil Dev a speedy recovery. So much more to do.”

