Ammy Virk Fanboys Over Ranveer Singh, Credits Don 3 Star For Treating Everyone Like Equals On 83 Set, Says “This Man Cared For All 14 of Us”

Ammy Virk and Ranveer Singh are prominent figures in the Indian entertainment industry, each carving a unique niche. Known for his soulful voice and impactful performances in Punjabi cinema, Virk is a celebrated Punjabi singer and actor. Ranveer Singh, a Bollywood superstar, is renowned for his versatile acting skills and energetic persona. With their distinct styles and charismatic presence, both artists starred in Kabir Khan’s Kapil Dev biopic 83. Recently, Ammy Virk talked about his experience on working with Ranveer. He applauded Singh for leading by example and treating everyone equally on the sets of 83.

Singh is known for his infectious energy and enjoys a massive fandom. From memorable portrayals to being the heartthrob. His ability to immerse himself in diverse roles has earned him critical acclaim and unparalleled love from the audience. While Kabir Khan’s 83 performed a little underwhelmingly at the box office, Ranveer Singh did get applauded for his performance as Kapil Dev, and according to Ammy Virk, Singh was the perfect team leader.

During a recent interview, Ammy Virk praised Ranveer Singh after being shown a picture of the two of them together. For those unfamiliar, Ranveer and Ammy shared the screen in the cricket biopic “83.”

Ammy expressed his heartfelt admiration for Ranveer, stating, “India should learn from him; he is such a positive and successful person. No matter the situation, if you’re feeling down and Ranveer Singh shows up, you just light up.”

Virk continued, “There were 14 of us in the entire film, and if you want to meet everyone, he does it with an open heart, hugs, and kisses. Ranveer is so well-liked by everyone, such a bundle of joy. He is like a big brother; this man cared for all 14 of us. Truly, he is a very good person; he lives in our hearts. He will succeed and go far, even to Hollywood and beyond. He will surely break all the records one day. What an amazing guy.”

Ranveer‘s dedication to portraying Kapil Dev is widely appreciated by the audience. The camaraderie among the team, led by Ranveer, was instrumental in bringing the legendary 1983 World Cup victory to life on screen with authenticity and heart. Over the years, Ranveer has delivered some of the most beloved and memorable performances, continuing to rule our hearts.

