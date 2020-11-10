Sona Mohapatra is one of the most active Bollywood celebrities on Twitter. From speaking about general awareness issues to taking a stand for what the singer believes is right; the Ambarsariya singer doesn’t shy away from expressing her views. Now, Sona is making headlines for slamming the ‘Fascists’ in Arnab Goswami’s arrest.

On November 4, the Mumbai police arrested the Editor-in-chief of Republic TV and since then the social media has been divided into two parts.

On Monday, the Bombay High court has rejected the interim bail appeal of Arnab Goswami. Taking a stand on the same, Sona Mohapatra tweeted, “All those people smacking their lips, justifying #ArnabGoswami being denied bail & being housed in a jail inhabited by terrorists & underworld goons, please know that you are no different from ‘fascists’. You endorse ‘political vendetta’. That’s sick, 2 wrongs don’t make a right”.

Now, Sona Mohapatra’s tweet went viral in no time and netizens started slamming her for her tweet.

One user commented, “Just think if someone’s name’s u on a suicide letter. u would know you haven’t done anything knowingly or unknowingly to make tht person comit suicide, bt tht person felt whatver he/she felt n now thy r dead wid a letter blaming u. So should you not get a chance to prove ur truth”

Another user commented, “Why is it vendetta ? The man’s name was found on a suicide note ! In a country where protesting students are jailed and charged with UAPA, journalists are jailed by central government while leader walk around giving hate speeches.”

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

What are your thoughts on Sona Mohapatra’s tweet? Tell us in the comments below.

