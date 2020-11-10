Laxmii starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead had become one of the most anticipated films of the year. Thanks to the pandemic for delaying the release and even shifting it to the OTT platform. The film finally made its way to Disney Plus Hotstar last evening and is trending on Twitter till now. While Akshay Kumar has impressed people with his acting, the film has left almost everyone disheartened. Read on to know what Twitterati has to say.
Laxmii that stars Akshay is a remake of the hit South film Kanchana. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the comedy-drama stars the superstar in a never seen before avatar. Akshay Kumar steps into the shoes of a transgender character and plays it well.
Twitter right now is having a gala reacting to the film. The audience has not very much liked Laxmii. A user wrote, “Watched Laxmi Bomb, my ear started to blee, and I almost got a seizure last night sitting through it, woke up today morning with a headache, nozia, and an urge to harm myself. one of the worst movies ever made, makers of this should be jailed #LaxmiiReview.”
While on that many are accusing Laxmii of being an hinduphobic film made to hurt religious sentiments. A user wrote, “ The movie has a lot of subconscious signalling, that the Hindu saints are either Dhongis (Frauds) or they are powerless wimps. While the same movie shows a “Baba” from a Dargha perform some hanky ponky shits to catch the Ghost of Laxmii. Seriously. It totally misses it’s point!”
Some even spoke about the portrayal of the transgender community too. A user wrote, “INDIAN MOVIES EXHIBIT CHARACTERS LIKE LAXMII/KANCHANA AND MANY OTHERS WITH WEIRD & SCARY MANNERISMS…WHY? BUT THEN WE HAVE #StarTrekDiscovery HAVING THE SWEETEST TALENTED TRANSGENDER, GRAY TAL. BUT NOT TO WORRY, IN TAMIZH CINE WE DO HAVE THE SWEET SHILPA #SUPERDELUXE.’”
Apart from this, there was also love for Akshay Kumar and his acting. Below are a few reaction compiled:
Watched Laxmi Bomb, my ear started to bleed and I almost got a seizure last night sitting through it, woke up today morning with a headache, nozia, and an urge to harm myself. one of the worst movies ever made, makers of this should be jailed #LaxmiiReview
— Sunil Shenoy (@sunil_shenoy) November 10, 2020
The movie has a lot of subconscious signalling, that the Hindu saints are either Dhongis (Frauds) or they are powerless wimps.
While the same movie shows a “Baba” from a Dargha perform some hanky ponky shits to catch the Ghost of Laxmii.
Seriously🤷🏻♂️
It totally misses it’s point!
— Sankarshana Hooli (@SankarshanaH) November 10, 2020
INDIAN MOVIES EXHIBIT CHARACTERS LIKE LAXMI/KANCHANA AND MANY OTHERS WITH WEIRD & SCARY MANNERISMS…WHY?
BUT THEN WE HAVE #StarTrekDiscovery HAVING THE SWEETEST TALENTED TRANSGENDER, GRAY TAL
BUT NOT TO WORRY, IN TAMIZH CINE WE DO HAVE THE SWEET SHILPA #SUPERDELUXE
— Omicron Theta: DataLore (@KamalEnKadhalan) November 10, 2020
@DisneyplusHSP #LaxmiiReview Laxmii is another unruly fare from the section of self indulgent Bollywood stable which lacks the logic and flair. Too far fetched and regressive, it is loud with an exception of Akshay Kumar for his sincerity and zeal ! https://t.co/ceiLNNNJef
— girish wankhede (@girishwankhede) November 10, 2020
Sir 😊 please take care. You must be amidst lot of negativity. We fans are always with u. Will praise u on your strength and will encourage you to learn from mistakes. WE ARE WITH YOU.
After #Laxmii waiting 4 Sooryavanshi Bell Bottom Atrangi Re Prithviraj Rakshabandhan BachchanP
— Karma Rishwat Nahi Leta (@AAAOOOLOLITA) November 10, 2020
That was always expected cos Kanchana as a series itself is pakka shit. The trailer of Laxmii was horrible too. But when bhambolle song came, I lost my shit. Too good.
— Karan Thakkar (@tkaran50) November 10, 2020
@akshaykumar truly overwhelmed with your performance in #Laxmii the second half of the movie was mind boggling, did not want to see you act like a hero, but for the first time wanted 2 c you as a #queen, #livelifequeensize hats off to your effort..👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
— Naumaan (@sait_naumy) November 10, 2020
What is your review of Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii? Let us know in the comments section below.
