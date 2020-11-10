Laxmii starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead had become one of the most anticipated films of the year. Thanks to the pandemic for delaying the release and even shifting it to the OTT platform. The film finally made its way to Disney Plus Hotstar last evening and is trending on Twitter till now. While Akshay Kumar has impressed people with his acting, the film has left almost everyone disheartened. Read on to know what Twitterati has to say.

Laxmii that stars Akshay is a remake of the hit South film Kanchana. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the comedy-drama stars the superstar in a never seen before avatar. Akshay Kumar steps into the shoes of a transgender character and plays it well.

Twitter right now is having a gala reacting to the film. The audience has not very much liked Laxmii. A user wrote, “Watched Laxmi Bomb, my ear started to blee, and I almost got a seizure last night sitting through it, woke up today morning with a headache, nozia, and an urge to harm myself. one of the worst movies ever made, makers of this should be jailed #LaxmiiReview.”