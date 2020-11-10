Akshay Kumar is the man of the hour as his much anticipated Laxmii hit the digital screens last night. While Kumar continues to trend for the film, there is yet another reason why he is n the headlines today. Reportedly Akshay has given the nod to a new movie with Mudassar Aziz. Not just that that actor has a few more announcements is pipeline too. Read on to know more about this exciting update.

Akshay is right now the busiest actor in Bollywood, and the longest line up is evidence of that. The actor is a part of as many as 10 films including announced and strongly speculated projects. Adding one more to the same is the Mudassar Aziz film.

For the unversed, Mudassar Aziz is the filmmaker behind successful comedies including Pati Patni Aur Woh and Happy Bhaag Jaegi. As per Mumbai Mirror, the film Akshay Kumar has given the nod for is a whacky comedy. A source close to the development said, “Akshay has come on board for Mudassar Aziz’s next, a whacky comedy. He said “yes” as soon as he heard the subject. He is trying to consciously strike a balance between real-life subjects, action thrillers, love stories with a difference, and laughter riots.”

While on that, the good continues, Akshay Kumar has more films in the row. As per the same source, apart from the already announced and the Mudassar Aziz directorial, the star is also planning to get on board for two projects. One of which is an investigation thriller and the other is a social comedy.

Talking about the same, the source added, “Akshay Kumar has almost 10 films in his kitty and there’s talk of a show towards the end of 2021 too.”

Talking about the films in pipeline Akshay Kumar has Bell Bottom, Prithviraj and Atrangi Re in his kitty. After these three the actor plans to begin work on Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan and Ekta Kapoor’s action-comedy.

