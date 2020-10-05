Atrangi Re: Dhanush Resumes Shooting Of The Film In Madurai, Deets Inside

Atrangi Re has been making news ever since its announcement. The upcoming film directed by Aanand L Rai has Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan & Akshay Kumar playing important roles. And that’s why it has got every reason for people to be excited for.

The film’s first shooting schedule was completed before lockdown in Varanasi. Sara & Dhanush were part of this schedule. And now as per plans, the second schedule has also started in Madurai.

As per Times Of India report, the team of Atrangi Re along with Dhanush have already started the shooting of the film. The second schedule will continue for 15-20 days in Madurai and the whole film will be wrapped up by December. After completing Atrangi Re, Dhanush is expected to jump on his next project with Karthick Narean.

Talking about the film earlier and the Madurai schedule Aanand L Rai said, “During this lockdown, I’ve taken out a lot of time to prepare for the upcoming schedules of Atrangi Re. I’m really excited to start the next schedule, which is planned to happen in Madurai, October onwards, and then with Akshay for a month in Delhi and Mumbai, with all safety precautions in place, of course,” Aanand L. Rai shared.

Atrangi Re will mark the second collaboration of Dhanush and Aanand L Rai after super successful 2013 romantic drama Raanjanaa. Though it will be his first film with Sara Ali Khan & Akshay Kumar.

Written by Himanshu Sharma, the Akshay Kumar, Sara & Dhanush starrer is slated to open in 2021.

Meanwhile on his birthday in July, Dhanush had a musical gift in store for his legion of fans.

The makers of Dhanush’s film, Jagame Thandhiram, unveiled a peppy song, Rakita rakita rakita, and the fans loved it.

The song is sung by Dhanush, Santhosh Narayanan and Dhee.

“Here is our First single #RakitaRakita. A song that also gives philosophical tips on how to deal with Life. Wish you a very Happy Birthday @dhanushkraja #JagameThandhiram #HappyBirthdayDhanush,” tweeted director Karthik Subbaraj.

