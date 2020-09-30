Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Shekhar Suman Takes A DIG At Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan & Shraddha Kapoor
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Shekhar Suman Takes A DIG At Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan & Shraddha Kapoor

Recently Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were summoned by the NCB and regarding the Bollywood drug nexus after Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise. Earlier this month, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested for allegedly procuring drugs for the late actor. Since then there have been major follow-up updates added to the case.

Shekhar Suman has been quite vocal about his stand on the case and has taken a subtle dig at Deepika, Shraddha and Sara.

Taking to his Twitter, the 57-year-old actor wrote, “All the confessions and testimonials of the women being probed for the drug case are tarnishing Sushant’s name-calling him a drug addict.Also attacking his character. This is so unfair and inhuman, for a dead man cannot defend himself. #SushantJusticeNow”

Reacting to the same, one user replied, “Their “confessions & testimonials” will not stand in court, coming from hostile/biased witnesses. There is enough evidence to show his strong good side, and the fact that things changed only when Rhea was planted there – sacked his own staff, fed him drugs and stole his money.”

Another user replied, “Dead cannot defend, the divine needs to intervene! I believe, I strongly believe there is going to be intervention for the good and all these ladies & false ppl tarnishing Sushant Singh Rajput’s image will suffer while his case will find closure – sooner or later #JusticeForSSR”

Here are some reactions from Shekhar’s twitter post:

Do y’all agree with what Shekhar Suman mentioned? Share your views in the comments section below.

