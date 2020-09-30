Dilip Kumar & Saira Banu Are Twinning In Pink & We Can't Help But Scream, "Couple Goals"!

Veteran actors Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu are couple goals. The duo who exchanged vows in 1966 is setting high standards for couples today. And today. the actor shared a picture worth millions of dollar on social media. This image shows him and loving wife twinning in same coloured outfits.

Kumar, on Wednesday, treated fans to a rare picture of him with his wife, actress Banu. In the snapshot, the 97-year-old thespian wears a pink collar-less shirt. Saira matches his colour scheme with an embroidered pink kurta and dupatta over her head of the same hue. The loving look Banu bestows on Kumar is winning our hearts.

“Pink. Favorite shirt. God’s mercy upon all of us,” Dilip Kumar wrote on Twitter. The image shows the couple holding hands while strolling in a garden.

Pink. Favorite shirt. God’s mercy upon all of us. pic.twitter.com/04HyuDFfAB — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 30, 2020

Fans were naturally happy to see a fresh post from Dilip Kumar. One user commented, “Stay blessed. Looking graceful in pink.” Another fan on Twitter replied, “Wishing you both good health and happiness always in life.”

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu got married in 1966 when Dilip Kumar was 44 and Saira Banu was 22. The couple has starred in multiple projects together. Some of these films include Sagina Mahato, Gopi, Bairaag and Duniya.

The couple has been in isolation since March. Kumar revealed that he and his wife were under “complete isolation and quarantine” as a precautionary measure against coronavirus. He even requested his fans to “stay indoors as much as possible.”

Dilip Kumar is best-known for his performances in classics such as Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Shakti, Naya Daur and Ram Aur Shyam among others. He was last seen in the 1998 film Qila.

