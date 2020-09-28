Dilip Kumar's Wife Saira Banu Applauds & Wishes Success For Pakistan's Government Due To THIS Reason

Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is where Dilip Kumar’s ancestral home is located. The government of Pakistan has now purchased it for conservation. Actor’s wife Saira Banu has expressed her happiness on the same as she exclaims, “Mashallah!” Not just Dilip Kumar, the provincial government has also purchased Raj Kapoor’s ancestral house too.

Houses of both the Bollywood legends are located in Qissa Khwani Bazar area. The government took this decision because the current situation of both the places isn’t well and they’re on the radar of demolition. Now, as it’s under government, both the houses can be restored to continue the legacy.

In a conversation with ETimes, Saira Banu said, “I wish the provincial government success in its efforts and sincerely hope that this time the dream comes true. Mashallah! My heart fills up with joy each time I receive the same news about the ancestral home of Yousuf Saheb in Peshawar in North West Frontier province which the provincial government has been repeatedly trying to turn into a monument for posterity.”

She adds, “It has come up so many times in the past, and I have appreciated the tenacity with which the government is pursuing the mission of turning the house into a museum for the public to visit and feel the vintage charm of the house where Dilip Saheb grew up like any bright boy of the province.”

According to PTI, “The owner of Kapoor Haveli, Ali Qadar, said that he did not want to demolish the building and made many contacts with the archaeology department officials to protect and preserve this historic structure which is national pride. The owner has demanded Rs 200 crore from the KP government to sell it to the government.”

This indeed is delightful news from across the border, and it’s a treat for all Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor sir’s fans.

