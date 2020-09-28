Tiger Shroff Is Up In The Air Again Post His Injury Making The 'Unbelievable Believable'

Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff stunned fans with his new Instagram video, where he is seen pulling off a flying kick after his recent injury.

“Feels good to fly again after injury. Hope you guys have an unbelievable week and make the unbelievable believable! #YouAreUnbelievable,” he wrote as the caption.

Recently Tiger, who is also a fitness enthusiast, flaunted his well-chiselled body on social media.

Earlier this month, the young actor also made his debut as a singer with the single, “Unbelievable”. The video, helmed by “Student Of The Year 2” director Punit Malhotra, shows Tiger as a hotel staff member romancing a colleague. Introducing the song, Tiger has spoken of how he was influenced by Michael Jackson while growing up.

Meanwhile, recently Tiger Shroff has unveiled his debut song, Unbelievable. The young action star says singing has been his most challenging and fulfilling experience yet.

Tiger released the song on Instagram, and shared: “And just when I thought jumping off one building to another was tough… for me this has been the most challenging yet full-filling experience. Highest respect to musicians all across the globe, so much to learn … but until then here’s presenting our humble effort #YouAreUnbelievable out now!”

Some fans found the song “nice”, while others called him a “source of information”. Still others found his voice “mesmerising”.

Talking about the song and his foray into music, Tiger said: “I’ve always wanted to sing and dance to my own music, and I finally got the chance to do it. I’m so excited to kickstart this journey — there’s so much to learn and explore.”

