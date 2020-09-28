Sushant Singh Rajput News: NCB To Summon 7 More A-Listers After Deepika Padukone & Sara Ali Khan?

Ever since the probable drug involvement in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case was discovered, all eyes are focused on the Narcotics Control Bureau probe. After the various summons including that of Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor were concluded, the latest reports suggest that the NCB has decided to send summons to 7 more A list celebrities from Bollywood in the next 48 hours. Read on to know more about the same.

A quick recap, last week we saw the NCB summon Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Abigail Pandey, Sanam Johar and Karishma Prakash. Their questioning revealed some big pieces of information. As per reports, the NCB has close to 50 celebrities under their scanner.

Now if the report in News 18 has to be believed, sources claim that the NCB is planning to summon 7 more celebrities in the case. No summons have been issued as of yet. No details about these celebrities have been given out as of yet.

Meanwhile, talking about Deepika Padukone, the actor accepted that the viral chats were hers, but denied consuming drugs. As for Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, both denied consuming drugs. They revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput used to do drugs. The NCB has seized the phones of all the summoned individuals from the past week. This is to interrogate the viral chats.

As per the same report, it is also said that NCB will be looking into the financial dealing of the four actors including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. Meanwhile, the agency has also taken Kshitij Prasad, a former Dharma Productions’ collaborator in custody till October 3.

This morning it was reported that Kshitij Prasad told the court that he was forced by the NCB officers to falsely implicate Karan Johar and other Dharma executives in the drug case. On the other hand, Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty continue to stay in the NCB judicial custody.

