Cute Viral Pakistani Boy Peer Ahmad Shah Sends Love To Sonu Sood & He’s Not Alone This Time!

Viral Pakistani kid Peer Ahmad Shah of “Peeche to Dekho” fame is a winner of many hearts. His cuteness is enough to bring a big smile on your face. So we thought why not beat your Monday blues with one of his recent videos? Especially because in the video, he is sending out love to none other than Sonu Sood.

The video of Peer Ahmad Shah which is going viral on Instagram recently shows him along with his friend sending out a warm message for Bollywood actor. He says, “Hello Sonu Sood Sir, kaise hain? theek hain? Main bhi theek hu. Main Ahmad Shah hu, meri taraf se aapko dher saara pyaar, aap bahot acha kaam kar rahe hain. I Love You.” He ends his message by giving him a flying kiss and saying “Khush rahe”

His little friend too takes our heart away as with immense cuteness, he says, “Ameen”. Watch the video below:

Amid lockdown, Sonu Sood has got immense appreciation from people for his philanthropist work. He has gone all out in helping the needy and that’s what has created a special place for him in everyone’s hearts.

It was in fact rumoured that Sonu Sood will enter politics. However denying the reports, he said, “My hands are full as an actor. Besides that, I am doing a lot of charity work, which takes a lot of attention and time. So, politics just does not figure anywhere right now. Of course, I have no clue what destiny has in store for me after 10 years,” he told IANS.

The idea of arranging transportation for migrants came to the actor while he was distributing food packets to migrants during the first few days of the lockdown. When he came across a family with kids who wanted food for 10 days as they were all set to walk to native Bengaluru, Sood told them that he would try getting permission for transport so they do not have to walk.

“I could manage to send 350 people that time. That was the trigger point. I realised I could send back more people who were planning to walk in absence of any transportation. There was no looking back after that,” said Sood, who managed to arrange conveyance for thousands of people back to their homes everyday.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput News: NCB To Summon 7 More A-Listers After Deepika Padukone & Sara Ali Khan?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube