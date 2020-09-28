Lata Mangeshkar Birthday: PM Narendra Modi Wishes For Legendary Singer’s Long & Healthy Life As She Turns 91

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conveyed birthday wishes to legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, saying “I consider myself fortunate to have always received her affection and blessings”.

In a short telephonic conversation, the Prime Minister prayed for her long and healthy life. “Spoke to respected Lata Didi and conveyed birthday greetings to her. Praying for her long and healthy life. Lata Didi is a household name across the nation. I consider myself fortunate to have always received her affection and blessings,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle too wished her older sister and singer Lata Mangeshkar with a special birthday post on social media. Sharing a throwback picture from their childhood days, Asha Bhosle’s other sisters were also seen in the picture with her. Asha Bhosle posted this picture on Twitter and wished her elder sister who turned 91 years old today.

Asha Bhosle, who is younger to Lata Mangeshkar fondly calls her ‘tai’, which means elder sister in Marathi. Lata Mangeshkar who turned 91 today shared an unseen picture from their childhood days. In the picture, Lata Mangeshkar was seen seated in a saree on the left side of the picture. Asha Bhosle and ‘Meena Tai’ was also seen in the picture standing next to her.

Lata Mangeshkar is one of the best-known and respected playback singers in the country. Born on September 28, 1929, she has been awarded the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan awards.

