Young stars Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday recalled the fun time they had playing the protagonists Blackie and Pooja in the action-comedy Khaali Peeli.

“Neither of us have played such wild, unabashed, free-spirited and adventurous characters in our career so far. Blackie and Pooja are constantly fighting like cats and dogs and yet they have so much love for each other. I like the fact that Pooja is fighting in crisis, she is streetsmart and she is quite refreshing to watch on-screen,” Ananya told IANS.

“Blackie is a street smart Mumbaiya guy, a wild child,” said Ishaan, adding about his charater, Blackie the cabbie: “In this film, I got a chance to do everything — action, drama, dance and, yes, I drove a car like crazy! I did all the driving scenes myself so I had a gala time to indulge in madness!”

What were the favourite characteristics they wished to pick up from Pooja and Blackie? Ananya Panday promptly replied: “Pooja is my spirit animal and I so wish I could be her in real life. She is cool, adventurous and super funny with one-liners! I want to come up with such cool one-liners in real life. I think that is one of the characteristics I wish to acquire from Pooja.”

Shared Ishaan Khatter: “I lived like Blackie when I was shooting for the film, I did not keep any stone unturned. I drove a taxi and did all the stunts by myself and walking with that swag!”

Ananya Pandey added: “When it comes to my attempt to do stunts in the film, I want to say that sitting behind Ishaan in the taxi, when he was driving it like a madman, was a stunt for me! I remember in one of the scenes Ishaan suddenly started driving the car in reverse and I started shouting ‘Ishaan Ishaan… I was scared and I went out of character!'”

“Khaali Peeli” is directed by Maqbool Khan and also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Satish Kaushik, Swanand Kirkire and Anup Soni. The film releases on Zee5.

