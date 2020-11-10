Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. The couple shares two kids together Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha. They recently welcomed their daughter via surrogacy and shared the good news with their fans in a heartfelt Instagram post.

The Bollywood actresses have the best kind of proposal stories which would probably be any girl’s dream story. Something similar happened in Shilpa’s case.

In a conversation with Vogue, Shilpa Shetty revealed her proposal story and mentioned that Raj Kundra proposed her with a massive five carats ring. Mind-blowing, isn’t it? Who wouldn’t want a proposal like that? We envy you, Shilpa!

“Major throwback..this picture from 11 yrs ago when you proposed to me .. still remember you booking out the whole banqueting hall at Le Grand Hotel Paris..telling me it was just early supper at a friends, and you surprised me with a ‘ring’ under the cloche and went on one knee with live musicians playing #ladyinred when I entered, the setting, Paris ..Ufff!! That proposal was straight out of my (every girls) dream.. You continue to manifest all my dreams into reality since then,” the actress shared the picture with her proposal story.

Shilpa further added, “It was a five-carat diamond ring and I might sound really materialistic but I was like, ‘It’s just five carats.’ I took a while to say yes because I was like, ‘This is not what I imagined.’ No, no, I am just joking. Because I took two seconds more, he was like, ‘The wedding ring will be bigger.’ So I said yes there and then. He knew that I have always wanted to go to the Eiffel Tower. I have shot in Paris, I have shot beneath the Eiffel Tower, but I had decided that I would go up only with the man I end up with”.

And not just that, Shilpa Shetty’s most prized possession is her 20 carats diamond ring. Yes, imagine how huge that rock would be.

Shilpa revealed that she buys jewellery thinking that it’s kind of an heirloom and shall be passed to future generations. The Dhadkan actress would love to pass on her 20-carat diamond ring to son Viaan Raj Kundra’s wife but one condition.

“I always tell my son if your wife is good to me she might get my 20-carat diamond, otherwise, she will have to make do with some smaller ones.” Haha! Shilpa behaving like a typical Indian mother here.

What are your thoughts on Shilpa Shetty sharing her jewellery with her future daughter-in-law? Tell us in the comments below.

