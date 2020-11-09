Today (Monday, November 9), the Delhi High Court heard the case filed by four Bollywood associations and 34 producers. This filing seeks restraint on media channels for making or publishing content they dubbed as ‘irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory’ against the Hindi film industry and its members during the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

And now, here’s the latest update in the case that was being heard by Justice Rajiv Shakhdar seeking the restrain. Several media house and journalist have been issued notices including Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami and Times Now’s Navika Kumar. For the unversed, the plea filed, by Bollywood producers and associations, also sought to restrain news channels from conducting media trials of Bollywood personalities.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the Delhi High Court has issued notices to several media houses and journalists over their coverage of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Those been served the notice include Republic TV, its executive editors Arnab Goswami, Times Now, its executive editors Navika Kumar and others.

The court also asked the defendants to ensure that no defamatory content is displayed on their channels or uploaded on their social media handles after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Justice Rajiv Shakdher said, “In the meanwhile, the counsel of the defendants (channels) have also ensured me that they would follow the program code and the rules framed under the Cable TV Regulation Act.”

During the hearing, Justice Rajiv Shakdher recalled the circumstances under which Princess Diana passed away in 1997. He said, “Bollywood celebrities are entitled to privacy. Look what happened in the case of Princess Diana… she died because she was being chased by the media. You can’t just go on like this. The courts are the last ones to want to regulate.”

He also added, “Even cuss words are being used during live debates. Nobody is stopping from reporting but the language and the manner have to be right.” The court has now asked for a written response in two weeks on this case which came into limelight after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

In October, several Bollywood associations and producers filed the case (through DSK Legal) because of the alleged use of words dirt, filth, scum and druggies used by media houses while refereeing to Bollywood post-Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death. These media house also made use of statements such as ‘it is Bollywood where the dirt needs to be cleaned’, ‘all the perfumes of Arabia cannot take away the stench and the stink of this filth and scum of the underbelly of Bollywood’, ‘this is the dirtiest industry in the country’, and ‘cocaine and LSD drenched Bollywood’, during the media trial following SSR’s death.

Almost all well-known names in Bollywood are represented in this case. It includes four associations from the industry, namely including Producers Guild of India, Cine and TV Artiste Association, Film and TV Producers Council and Screenwriters Association.

The case is also filed by 34 Bollywood production houses including Aamir Khan Productions, Ad-Labs Films, Ajay Devgn Films, Andolan Films, Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network, Arbaaz Khan Productions, Ashutosh Gowariker Productions, BSK Network and Entertainment, Cape Of Good Films, Clean Slate Filmz, Dharma Productions, Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, Excel Entertainment, Filmkraft Productions, Hope Production, Kabir Khan Films, Luv Films, Macguffin Pictures, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, One India Stories, RS Entertainment, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures, Red Chillies Entertainment, Reliance Big Entertainment, Reel Life Productions, Rohit Shetty Pictures, Roy Kapur Productions, Salman Khan Ventures, Sohail Khan Productions, Sikhya Entertainment, Tiger Baby Digital, Vinod Chopra Films, Vishal Bhardwaj Film and Yash Raj Films.

