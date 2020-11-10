Milind Soman has been making headlines ever since he shared his n*de pic from the beach on his 55th birthday. An FIR was filed against the actor by Goa police for obscenity over sharing the pic on his Instagram account.

Now, Milind has shared a new pic on his Instagram account where he is seen donning a nose pin and Kajal and fans couldn’t help but relate with Akshay Kumar’s look in Laxmii.

Sharing the pic on Instagram, Milind Soman captioned it, “Travel Tuesday! I know its not holi but spent the last few days in Karjat near Mumbai doing some fun things – will share more soon 😋 now off to Chennai!”

That’s one bold look, won’t we all agree?

Meanwhile, a user reacted to Milind’s picture and commented, “What happened about Goa case?” We wonder, what the actor has to say to this?

And we can’t wait to get more details on Milind Soman’s new project which looks quite amazing and we hope that he shares the details soon with his fans.

Also, Pooja Bedi came in support of the Four More Shots Please! Actor for sharing a n*de pic on his birthday. In a conversation with SpotboyE, Bedi said that there is “absolutely nothing obscene” about the picture shared by Soman and called it “aesthetic”.

On Twitter, Pooja Bedi tweeted, “Absolutely nothing obscene about @milindrunning aesthetic pic. The obscenity lies in the minds of a viewer imagining more! His crime is being good looking, famous & setting benchmarks! If nudity is a crime, all naga babas should be arrested. Smearing ash can’t make it acceptable!”

Milind Soman is really active on Instagram and often keeps treating his fans with drool-worthy pictures of himself.

What are your thoughts on his new look? Tell us in the comments below.

