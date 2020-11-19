Ever since Kangana Ranaut joined Twitter as herself, not a day has gone by that she has not indulged in some or the other feud online. While she has been mocking Deepika Padukone for her depression story, an artist named Priyanka Paul became her latest target for the same discussion. But this time around, Twitterati was in no mood to welcome the Panga actor who is now facing a severe backlash for trolling Paul over her depression tweet. Below is what Kangana said.

Advertisement

It all began when Kangana was advocating True Indology, a Twitter handle that was deactivated by the platform. According to her, it was IPS Officer D Roopa Moudgil was behind the move. Kangana, in her series of tweets, said a lot about Moudgil. She even went on to call her a side effect of reservation.

Advertisement

The said tweet about Moudgil reached Priyanka Paul who replied to Kangana Ranaut and wrote, “Side effects of being an entitled sanghi savarna, when unworthy and undeserving gets the power they don’t heal they only hurt, I don’t know anything about her personal life but I guarantee that her frustration is stemming out of her incompetence #KanganaGetOffTwitter.”

Priyanka Paul added, “Honestly starting to think it was better when there were less ‘outsiders’ in bollywood (they’re all bland savarnas anyway whats the difference) atleast the others aren’t spewing garbage like this crackpot here.”

Side effects of being an entitled sanghi savarna, when unworthy and undeserving gets the power they don’t heal they only hurt, I don’t know anything about her personal life but I guarantee that her frustration is stemming out of her incompetence #KanganaGetOffTwitter https://t.co/yO3YD56cvI pic.twitter.com/3SFKHJZweU — Priyanka Paul (@artwhoring) November 18, 2020

Kangana Ranaut, who ignored these tweet from Priyanka, decided to mock her on the tweet where she had spoken about mental health. Kangana wrote, “Apni halat dekho kuch lete kyun nahin? Self admittedly Suicidal ho, toxic ho, creepy looking bhi, aisi kaun si kami hai jo aap mein nahin? Mujhe gyan mat do mujhse gyan lo (See the state of yourself. Why don’t you do something about it? You admit to being suicidal, are toxic and look creepy as well. What faults do you not have? Don’t give me advice, take one from me), change that hairstyle asap and learn to meditate.”

Apni halat dekho kuch lete kyun nahin? Self admittedly Suicidal ho, toxic ho, creepy looking bhi, aisi kaun si kami hai jo aap mein nahin? Mujhe gyan mat do mujhse gyan lo, change that hairstyle asap and learn to meditate 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 18, 2020

Reacting to thing Priyanka Paul wrote, “Go f**k yourself”, Kangana responded, “No no no I am hot and sexy I don’t do it myself.”

No no no I am hot and sexy I don’t do it myself 🙃 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 18, 2020

This clearly did not go well with Twitterati who have been calling out Kangana Ranaut for her wrong tweets and are in no mood to spare her. Below are a few reactions:

@KanganaTeam stop abusing people based on their looks …let people be who they want to be.. it’s their life…they can live however they want with the kind of hairstyle and tattoos they want. She is beautiful the way she is and definitely not “creepy”. — Deexita Choudhury (@Deexita_ctan) November 18, 2020 @KanganaTeam – I am so so sorry that people around you failed you to the extent where you simply cannot extend the most basic empathy or understanding. I hope you get the love you want. @artwhoring is amazing btw, you should check out their work! :) — muskaanpalod (@muskaanpalod1) November 18, 2020 The mother tank of toxicity is advising others to cure their toxicity through meditation Irony just died a thousand deaths — Amitava Misra (@amitavamisra) November 18, 2020 @KanganaTeam, it is not gyan lo, it's GYAN LOW. Your entire knowledge on mental health can be inscribed on a grain of rice. — Dr. Jatin Anand ¯_(ツ)_/¯ 🏹 (@drjatinanand) November 18, 2020 Padamshree, Kangana Ranaut Ji, agar toxic hone ka koi oscar hot to aap har saal undisputed winner hoti. Yoga karte ho fir bhi itni nafrat aur bitterness bhari hue hai. Aisa kyun ma’am? — Anurag Minus Verma (@confusedvichar) November 18, 2020 ‘self-admittedly suicidal ho’ – the words our hyper-woke Bhakt Ranaut chooses to use.

Few months back the same team was lecturing people on taking mental health seriously. Hypocrisy bilkul BJP pe gayi hain apki miss👏 — Sayandeep ⚖ KKR (@SDC_sarcasm) November 18, 2020

What is your take on Kangana Ranaut’s new row? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Taapsee Pannu On Working With Big B: “I’ve Switched Off The Button In My Head That He Is The Amitabh Bachchan”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube